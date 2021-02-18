Navient Calls For Dismissal Of 'Unsupported' Ch. 11 Filing

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 3:57 PM EST) -- Student loan servicer Navient Solutions has asked a New York bankruptcy court to stop an attempt by a trio of student loan borrowers to send it into Chapter 11, saying the claims it is facing insolvency are "unsupported and defamatory." In a filing Wednesday, Navient said the borrowers' petition provides no proof the company is insolvent or that their claims against it are legitimate, and that it is an attempt to damage the company's reputation and influence litigation filed against it by the borrowers' counsel. "The involuntary case and accompanying papers are replete with unsupported and defamatory accusations that go to...

