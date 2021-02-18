NLRB Official Says Uninked Deals Can't Bar Union Ouster Vote

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- An effort to decertify a union as the representative of EMTs and paramedics at a Michigan ambulance company can go forward, a National Labor Relations Board official has ruled, saying tentative deals on a contract between the employer and union were not enough to bar the election. In a decision issued Wednesday, NLRB Detroit office Regional Director Terry Morgan said tentative deals between Emergent Health Partners and an International Association of EMTs and Paramedics local did not include signatures from both sides or clear start and end dates. As a result, Morgan said, the documents could not trigger the NLRB's so-called contract...

