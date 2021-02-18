Quinn Emanuel To Return Fee To Bankrupt Crypto Firm Cred

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 4:13 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP has agreed to return most of a $350,000 post-petition payment by bankrupt cryptocurrency venture Cred Inc., originally reported as having been issued as legal fee advancements for the debtor's former general counsel. Under the agreement reached between the law firm, Cred and its official committee of unsecured creditors, Quinn will retain $33,500. Along with the return, the parties agreed to releases of claims and a reservation of rights regarding claims or potential actions against the former counsel, Daniel F. Wheeler. According to a motion detailing the resolution, the Jan. 28 payment came to light after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS