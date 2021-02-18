Former Ill. House Speaker Resigns Amid Utility Bribe Scandal

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 5:28 PM EST) -- Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan announced Thursday that he'll resign from his seat in the state legislature at the end of the month, ending a 50-year political career that plummeted following his implication in a massive bribery scandal. Madigan, 78, the nation's longest-serving House speaker until he lost the leadership post last month, announced his legislative departure in a statement touting work he considered to be significant policy advancements for the state, such as increasing access to health care and enacting criminal justice reforms, despite "vicious attacks by people who sought to diminish my many achievements lifting up the working...

