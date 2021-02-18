Texas' Winter Storm To Bring Avalanche Of Insurance Claims

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 8:26 PM EST) -- The winter storm that left millions of Texans without power and water this week is expected to generate the most insurance claims stemming from a single event in state history, experts say, and to test a court system already burdened by a civil litigation backlog caused by COVID-19 delays and restrictions. Insurance attorneys who spoke to Law360 said they expect to see huge numbers of both residential and business claims that will dwarf what the state usually sees in more regional disasters like hurricanes and hail storms. Coming next will be a period of reviewing and paying out claims, followed by...

