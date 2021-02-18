NJ Insurance Exec Pleads Guilty To First State Bank Fraud

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 10:49 PM EST) -- A New Jersey insurance executive has pled guilty for his role in a massive fraud to deceive regulators and the now-defunct First State Bank about the bank's financial health, federal prosecutors said. Gary Ketchum pled guilty in New Jersey federal court Wednesday to one count of conspiring to make false entries to deceive First State Bank and its regulators at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The crime carries a maximum prison sentence of five years and a fine of at least $250,000, according to the plea agreement. Sentencing is scheduled for June 28. The insurance exec was indicted in 2018 along with...

