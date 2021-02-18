Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Insurance Exec Pleads Guilty To First State Bank Fraud

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 10:49 PM EST) -- A New Jersey insurance executive has pled guilty for his role in a massive fraud to deceive regulators and the now-defunct First State Bank about the bank's financial health, federal prosecutors said.

Gary Ketchum pled guilty in New Jersey federal court Wednesday to one count of conspiring to make false entries to deceive First State Bank and its regulators at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The crime carries a maximum prison sentence of five years and a fine of at least $250,000, according to the plea agreement. Sentencing is scheduled for June 28.

The insurance exec was indicted in 2018 along with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!