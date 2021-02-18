Baker Botts Snags Norton Rose Oil And Gas Practice Leader

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 6:59 PM EST) -- A former leader of Norton Rose Fulbright's oil and gas practice has joined Baker Botts LLP's global projects department in Houston, where she started Thursday as the state continued to thaw from a rare winter storm. Julie Mayo joined the department's energy projects and transactions team after nearly six years at Norton Rose, where she cultivated her broad-based energy practice helping clients with a range of issues including mergers and acquisitions as well as development in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas and renewable sectors. In an interview with Law360 on her first day, Mayo said she had power and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS