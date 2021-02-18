Fla. Justices Say Warranties Need Not Disclose Arbitration

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 6:42 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Federal Trade Commission's rule requiring the disclosure of certain product warranty information "in a single document" to comply with the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act does not require the disclosure of a binding arbitration agreement. The court's 5-1 decision upheld a ruling from the state's Fifth District rejecting consumer Les Krol's argument that an arbitration agreement in his purchase order of a used truck from Gibson Auto Sales Inc. was not enforceable because it was not disclosed in a single document with other warranty terms. The high court's decision also resolved a certified conflict that...

