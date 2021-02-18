DEA Should Conduct Better Background Checks, OIG says

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 9:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration fails to ensure that its contract employees are not associated with people or groups suspected of criminal activity involvement like drug trafficking, according to a memo issued by the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of the Inspector General. Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz said in the Wednesday memo that his team realized this risk while investigating a former DEA contract employee who was suspected of having ties to people or groups involved in criminal activity; the former employee also had access to the sensitive information that "could be useful to gang activities." Although the DEA provides...

