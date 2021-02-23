Investors Hit Tesco Again Over 2014 Accounting Scandal

Law360, London (February 23, 2021, 4:40 PM GMT) -- Another wave of institutional investors have sued Tesco PLC in London over a false accounting scandal that damaged the British grocery giant's share price and has already cost the chain £300 million ($421 million). A group of more than five dozen institutional investors have filed the High Court lawsuit against Tesco over an accounting scandal. (iStock) A group of more than five dozen institutional investors, including insurer Allianz, Kuwait's sovereign wealth fund and the retirement funds for New York public employees, filed the High Court lawsuit, which has now been made public, in September 2020. Tesco has already been hit with two lawsuits brought by institutional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS