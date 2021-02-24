BP Hits Back For £2M In EnQuest's £26M Unpaid Bills Suit

Law360, London (February 24, 2021, 5:49 PM GMT) -- A BP unit has told the High Court that it does not owe oil producer EnQuest £26 million ($36.6 million) in disputed bills, lodging a counterclaim to claw back £2.2 million the oil giant has already paid under invoices it says are invalid. BP Exploration Operating Co. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BP, said in a newly public Feb. 16 defense and counterclaim that the allegedly outstanding bills EnQuest Heather Ltd. is trying to claim are not valid invoices and were issued too late, allegedly making them void. EnQuest argued in its Dec. 10 claim that BP owed £26 million in...

