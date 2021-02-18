Simmons Bank Hit With FLSA Suit Over Unpaid Pre-Shift Work

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 4:31 PM EST) -- Simmons First National Corp. employees slapped the bank with a proposed class and collective action in Missouri federal court Thursday, alleging that it failed to pay minimum and overtime wages by making them do off-the-clock security work. In a complaint, the group of current and former employees claimed the bank violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and Missouri wage and common laws by making them handle security procedures to open the bank before logging into timekeeping systems, resulting in unpaid time worked. "None of the time plaintiffs spent/spend performing the opening procedures prior to clocking-in is/was paid by defendant; all such...

