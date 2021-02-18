Sheppard Mullin Atty's Motion In Clif Bar Case Irks Judge

Law360, San Francisco (February 18, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- A California federal judge overseeing a false ad suit against Clif Bar & Co. ripped into its Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP attorney for filing a summary judgment motion that didn't address his previous orders, calling the move "unprofessional to say the least" and denying the motion. U.S. District Judge James Donato railed against Clif Bar's counsel, Christopher Van Gundy, at Thursday's hearing for trying to get "a second bite out of the apple" despite Judge Donato having already ruled that the consumers' claims — alleging Clif Bar's labeling tricks consumers into thinking its bars are healthy — are plausible...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS