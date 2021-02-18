Trader Can Be Extradited In Ex-Goldman Banker Fraud Case

Law360, London (February 18, 2021, 10:03 PM GMT) -- A securities trader charged by U.S. authorities over an insider trading scheme involving an ex-Goldman Sachs banker lost his extradition fight after a London judge said Thursday it was in the interest of justice for him to be tried in America. Westminster Magistrates Court Judge Vanessa Baraitser rejected Joseph El-Khouri's bid to hold off extradition to the U.S., where he faces 17 counts of securities and wire fraud. El-Khouri, a Lebanese-British citizen, has been charged in the U.S. along with five others, including a Goldman Sachs investment banker, in what U.S. prosecutors called a transnational insider trading scheme that netted tens...

