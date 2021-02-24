Validating Aggregate Securities Class Damage Estimates

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 4:10 PM EST) -- How accurate are aggregate damages estimated by plaintiffs in securities class actions relative to investors' actual damages? Reliable and accurate damage estimates can be very helpful to both plaintiffs and defense attorneys, especially in mediation and settlement contexts. But until recently there wasn't any credible evidence for or against the accuracy of aggregate damage estimates. A 2020 Cornerstone Research study[1] provides the best evidence we have seen that sheds light on the aforementioned question. This article supplements Cornerstone's findings and extends their analysis to document systematic differences in damage estimates contingent on the size of actual damages. The use of aggregate damage...

