Cerner Workers Seek OK Of $4M Settlement In 401(k) Suit

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 8:38 PM EST) -- A proposed class of roughly 26,000 current and former Cerner Corp. employees asked a Missouri federal judge Thursday to approve a $4.05 million settlement to claims that the health records company mismanaged their 401(k) plan, saying the deal is a good outcome for them. The proposed class estimated that Cerner's alleged mismanagement, which consisted of failing to ensure the 401(k) plan's investment options performed well and charged no more than reasonable fees, cost them between $10 million and $15 million in retirement savings. Therefore, the settlement nets them between 27% and 40.5% of their estimated damages — a good deal, considering...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS