NJ's Pot Stalemate Puts Legalization On The Edge Of Collapse

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 10:27 PM EST) -- A standoff between Gov. Phil Murphy and state legislators over underage penalties has put the Garden State's recreational marijuana legalization effort on the brink of collapse, setting the stage for further delays that could cost New Jersey its prime spot among nearby states elbowing to set up an adult-use cannabis market. More than three months after voters approved by a more than two-thirds majority a state constitutional amendment legalizing cannabis for adult use — which took effect Jan. 1 — the political gridlock could lead the Democratic governor to conditionally veto a bill to establish the state's market and drive lawmakers to...

