Calif. Panel Says Workers Can Pick Venue For PAGA Suits

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- A California worker bringing a Private Attorneys General Act claim is a proxy of the government and therefore can file lawsuits on behalf of employees in any county where alleged violations occurred, not just where the individual worked, a state appeals court ruled in an unpaid wages case. In a published opinion, a unanimous California Court of Appeal panel killed an attempt by Crestwood Behavioral Health Inc. to transfer a worker's PAGA suit out of Alameda County, ruling that the person who sued is representing employees who worked there and thus met the statutory requirements for determining the appropriate venue....

