Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Paul Weiss Reps Parents In Preschool Child Sex Abuse Case

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 10:01 PM EST) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP is representing parents suing a well-known Washington, D.C., synagogue operating a preschool for failing to prevent an assistant teacher from sexually abusing several young children, according to court documents filed Thursday.

A team of Paul Weiss attorneys, led by veteran trial lawyer Karen L. Dunn, joins Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC as the plaintiffs' co-counsel in a suit accusing Washington Hebrew Congregation and Deborah "DJ" Schneider Jensen, the head of its Early Childhood Center, of negligently hiring an assistant teacher and ignoring certain warning signs that allowed the teacher to sexually abuse 15...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!