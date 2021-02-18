Paul Weiss Reps Parents In Preschool Child Sex Abuse Case

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 10:01 PM EST) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP is representing parents suing a well-known Washington, D.C., synagogue operating a preschool for failing to prevent an assistant teacher from sexually abusing several young children, according to court documents filed Thursday. A team of Paul Weiss attorneys, led by veteran trial lawyer Karen L. Dunn, joins Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC as the plaintiffs' co-counsel in a suit accusing Washington Hebrew Congregation and Deborah "DJ" Schneider Jensen, the head of its Early Childhood Center, of negligently hiring an assistant teacher and ignoring certain warning signs that allowed the teacher to sexually abuse 15...

