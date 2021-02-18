Texas Gov. Abbott Calls For Weatherizing Power Sector

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 8:17 PM EST) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday he wants lawmakers to mandate the state's power supply be properly weatherized and that there's a way to pay for those upgrades, as the state emerges from widespread blackouts after a bitter stretch of cold. Abbott made the issue an emergency item that will top the priority list for the Legislature this session. The state and its main power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc., are facing questions about why so many generators that were supposed to provide sufficient power to keep up with demand during a cold spell fell so far...

