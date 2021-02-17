Calif. Senators Propose Banning Fracking In State By 2027

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- A pair of California state senators on Wednesday introduced legislation that would prohibit all fracking and "other destructive oil extraction methods" in the Golden State by 2027, a move they said is critical to protect both the environment and public health. Senate Bill 467 looks to halt the issuance of new or renewal permits for fracking as well as acid well stimulation treatments, cyclic steaming and water and steam flooding starting January 2022. Those extraction methods would be entirely prohibited starting January 2027, according to the bill. On top of that, the measure would block all new or renewed permits for...

