NLRB Acting GC Says Employers Can't Stop Post-Probe Talk

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- National Labor Relations Board acting general counsel Peter Sung Ohr has asked to withdraw a brief by former GC Peter Robb urging the board to let employers block workers from discussing workplace investigations even after they end. Ohr asked Wednesday to withdraw the Trump appointee's challenge to an administrative law judge's decision analyzing the legality of various policies waste company Stericycle imposed on workers, saying he disagrees with Robb that confidentiality rules extending past the terms of harassment or other investigations are legal under the National Labor Relations Act. "Rather, the acting general counsel agrees with the reasons set forth by...

