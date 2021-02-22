Ex-Fuel CEO Properly Convicted Of Tax Evasion, Justices Told

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 1:20 PM EST) -- A former recycling tech company CEO was correctly convicted on counts of tax evasion, and a D.C. Circuit order that affirmed his four-year prison sentence should be upheld, the U.S. government told the U.S. Supreme Court. Michael Sang Han, the former owner of Envion Inc., has not proven a trial court incorrectly accepted evidence and failed to properly instruct a jury when it convicted him of tax evasion, the government told the justices in a Thursday brief. Furthermore, Han's argument that the D.C. Circuit's decision affirming his conviction exacerbated a circuit court split in how they determine taxable income from nontaxable...

