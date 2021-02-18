Texas Grid Operator, Utility Hit With $10M Suit Over Outages

Law360 (February 18, 2021, 8:21 PM EST) -- A Houston-area couple on Thursday filed the first lawsuit against Texas' electricity grid operator stemming from statewide power outages in the wake of a winter storm that left millions in the dark, saying the operator and a local utility owe more than $10 million for their lack of preparedness. Fort Bend County residents Mauricio and Daysi Marin hit the Lone Star State's grid operator, Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc., and Houston-based utility CenterPoint Energy Inc. with negligence and gross negligence claims Thursday afternoon in state court, even as more than 300,000 Texans are still without power. ERCOT and CenterPoint failed,...

