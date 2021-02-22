How Case Management Orders Can Support New Attorneys

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 2:10 PM EST) -- "Not yet" or "maybe next time" are phrases almost every young litigation associate has heard when asking to do an argument in court, even when they wrote the brief that underlies the argument itself. New attorneys often struggle to get the opportunity to argue in court for a variety of reasons. This is even more so in complex class actions, which are often staffed by multiple law firms on both sides, involve significant damages, and where litigation strategy is a multiyear chess match. Given these circumstances, as well as the pandemic's effect on trials and hearings, these oral argument experiences for...

