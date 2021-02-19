Fla. Judge Won't Invalidate Kona Ice Patent In MDL

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 9:37 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has refused to invalidate national shaved ice chain Kona Ice's patent for its food truck design, finding rival vendors it has sued for infringement failed to prove that protections for Kona's liquid toppings dispensing system are invalid due to an earlier patent. Miami-based U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore, who is presiding over multidistrict litigation covering a dozen patent infringement cases Kentucky-based Kona Ice Inc. filed against competitors, denied the defendants' bid for a summary judgment ruling Thursday after finding that factual disputes remain over the design of the liquid toppings dispenser. The ruling came down to a...

