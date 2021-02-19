DOL Says Eateries Made Workers Return Wage Deal Money

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 5:19 PM EST) -- Two Connecticut restaurant companies engaged in "intimidation tactics" to coerce employees into returning thousands of dollars of back pay paid out in settlements with the U.S. Department of Labor, the agency has alleged in a lawsuit filed in federal court. The lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that Stratford-based Lazy Dog Management LLC, following two wage settlements with the DOL, engaged in "egregious and repeated retaliation against their employees" in order to shake them down to return the settlement money. The federal labor watchdog is asking the court to compel the restaurant owners and the company, which does business as The Ole Dog...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS