Sleep Number Rival Fights 'Bizarre' PTAB Ruling At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- A "bizarre" claim construction ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board is all that's keeping claims alive in a Sleep Number mattress valve patent, a competing mattress manufacturer has told the Federal Circuit. In its opening brief on Thursday, American National Manufacturing Inc. urged the appellate panel to review the patent board's August finding that eight claims in a Sleep Number Corp. patent were not rendered unpatentable by a collection of prior art references that American National had presented to the PTAB. Those prior art references had centered on a mattress valve patent that Sleep Number had registered with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS