Shipper Wins Appeal Over 'Crossing' Rules At Top UK Court

Law360, London (February 19, 2021, 1:50 PM GMT) -- Britain's highest court ruled on Friday that international regulations designed to prevent crashes at sea applied to a dispute over liability between two shipowners, the first such decision by the court in its 12-year history. The Supreme Court unanimously allowed an appeal brought by shipowner Evergreen Marine (UK) Ltd. The justices ruled that the Admiralty Court was wrong to find that international "crossing rules" did not apply to Evergreen's lawsuit against Nautical Challenge, over a 2015 collision just outside a channel to the port of Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates. The Supreme Court said that the lower court's decision had...

