Vodafone Loses Appeal In Emergency 4G Access Patent Case

Law360, London (February 19, 2021, 4:26 PM GMT) -- Vodafone could have to pay damages to a patent manager for infringing its telecommunications technology after the Court of Appeal said on Friday that the telecoms company did not have the proper permission from the government to use the invention. The British company lost an appeal challenging findings that its 4G network infringed IPCom's technology for controlling access by mobile devices to a network. The technology gives certain network users, such as emergency personnel, priority in the event of a crisis such as a terrorist attack. The Court of Appeal also overturned findings that the government rather than Vodafone Group PLC was on...

