PepsiCo Halted From Selling Electrolyte Drink Amid TM Claim

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 6:04 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has stopped PepsiCo Inc. from releasing on Feb. 21 a new Gatorade brand product called Gatorlyte, which a Mexican sports drink manufacturer claims is a clone of its own electrolyte beverage. U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez entered late Friday a temporary injunction prohibiting PepsiCo from manufacturing and selling the Gatorlyte drink, which is at the center of a trade dress lawsuit filed by Laboratorios Pisa SA de CV and CAB Enterprises Inc. The injunction will expire March 5. Laboratorios Pisa SA de CV, the maker of the rehydration drink Electrolit, and its American distributor, CAB Enterprises Inc.,...

