Insurer Owes $2.6M For Remediation At Ore. Mall, Suit Says

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 5:52 PM EST) -- National Surety Corp. has filed suit in Oregon federal court to force TIG Insurance Co. to contribute nearly $2.6 million for environmental cleanup costs tied to dry cleaning operations at their mutual insured's shopping mall, saying it has uncovered policies that increase TIG's responsibility. In Thursday's complaint, National Surety, which has already paid roughly $3.7 million, said TIG, formerly known as Transamerica Insurance Co., hasn't given its fair share toward costs to fix soil and groundwater contamination at a mall in Springfield, Oregon, previously owned by McKay Investments Co. National Surety said TIG's obligation is more than the originally agreed upon...

