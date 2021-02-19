EU Opens Door To Adequacy Deal With UK On Data Flows

Law360, London (February 19, 2021, 5:40 PM GMT) -- The European Commission said on Friday that British data protection laws are sufficient to support the continued flow of information between the U.K. and the European Union for a provisional period of four years, replacing a six-month temporary arrangement put in place at the end of 2020. The EU's executive body said it will begin a process of adopting adequacy decisions linked to the transfer of personal data between Britain and the bloc. It added that this will open the doors for unrestricted exchanges of information for law enforcement, financial services and commerce. EU adequacy decisions are declarations allow a so-called third...

