2nd Circ. Won't Revive TM Case Over 'Reply All' Podcast

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 11:02 AM EST) -- The Second Circuit ruled Friday that Spotify's Gimlet Media couldn't be sued for trademark infringement over its "Reply All" podcast by a small tech company with the same name. Spotify's Gimlet Media can't be sued for trademark infringement over its "Reply All" podcast, the Second Circuit said Friday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Affirming a ruling last year by a lower judge, the appeals court said that consumers were unlikely to confuse the services offered by software developer Reply All Corp. with an irreverent weekly podcast about internet culture. "We hold that no reasonable jury could conclude that RAC's customers are likely to...

