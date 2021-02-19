Davis Polk, Paul Hastings Rep Fintech SPAC's $250M IPO

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 3:42 PM EST) -- Fintech-focused blank check company Figure Acquisition debuted on the New York Stock Exchange Friday after raising $250 million in an initial public offering guided by Davis Polk and underwriters' counsel Paul Hastings. Figure Acquisition Corp. I said in a statement Thursday it sold 25 million units at $10 each with each unit including a share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant. A whole warrant can be redeemed for a share of common stock at $11.50 each, and its underwriters have a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 3.75 million units, which could raise another $37.5 million, the...

