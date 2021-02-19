EU Clears Varian's $16.4B Sale To Siemens Unit With Fixes

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 6:54 PM EST) -- The European Union's antitrust regulator approved German medical technology business Siemens Healthineers AG's $16.4 billion acquisition of Varian Medical Systems on Friday, after Siemens offered concessions to remedy the enforcer's competition concerns surrounding the deal. The European Commission greenlit the merger, which will provide customers with comprehensive, end-to-end oncology services — covering screening and diagnosis to personalized treatment and post-treatment care. The merger was presented to the commission in late December, but the deal gave the regulator pause after its investigation revealed that it could potentially squeeze rivals from the medical imaging solutions and radiotherapy solutions markets. "The foreclosure of competitors...

