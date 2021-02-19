Lathrop GPM Adds Calif. Employment Atty From Seyfarth

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 4:24 PM EST) -- Midwest-based Lathrop GPM LLP has announced that a former Seyfarth Shaw LLP employment attorney has joined its Los Angeles office, touting the hire as part of the firm's plan to expand its California operations. Barri Friedland, who specializes in defense-side discrimination, wrongful termination and harassment litigation, joins the firm after a total of nine years at Seyfarth, interrupted by a brief stint at BakerHostetler in 2014. "We are delighted to welcome Barri to Lathrop GPM and to our team," Kathryn Nash, head of the labor, employment and higher education practice group Friedland is joining, said in a statement on Thursday. "Barri...

