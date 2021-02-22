Pot Co. Tilt Hires Ex-Cannabis Official For Compliance Team

Law360 (February 22, 2021, 9:51 AM EST) -- Cannabis conglomerate TILT Holdings Inc. is beefing up its compliance team with two high-level hires, including the former investigations director of Massachusetts' cannabis regulator. Tilt announced Thursday that it's adding Patrick Beyea, an ex-regulatory official and longtime New York state police officer, as a compliance director and Pennsylvania cannabis policy expert Nikki Moyers as vice president of compliance. In a Thursday statement, Tilt's president, Gary Santo, hailed his new compliance pros as "industry veterans whose experience and knowledge of compliance in the cannabis sector will be an invaluable resource as we continue to grow our portfolio and expand TILT's footprint in...

