Walmart Defeats EEOC's Pregnancy Discrimination Suit

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 8:28 PM EST) -- Walmart scored a win Friday in a pregnancy bias suit by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, convincing a Wisconsin federal judge that a nationwide policy that gave some employees lighter workloads didn't "intentionally" discriminate against pregnant women.

U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb, responding to dueling summary judgment bids from Walmart and the EEOC, said the retail giant's temporary light-duty policy for workers injured on the job didn't treat pregnant employees any worse than employees with other nonoccupational ailments.

Neither of the latter groups was eligible for the light-duty exception because they hadn't sustained injuries at work, Judge Crabb held. Both...

