Cos. Should Back Up Sensory Advertising Claims With Data

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- Better taste. More authentic smell. Covers up odor better. More comfortable fit. These kinds of human-sense-based advertising claims are potent advertising tools, but pose difficult challenges for advertisers to prove and substantiate. In order to determine whether, and how, to substantiate a given claim, advertisers must understand the distinction between sense perception claims, more run-of-the-mill performance claims and puffery. In essence, an advertiser that makes a sense perception claim is taking subjective preferences, based on otherwise unique human sense perceptions, and turning them into objectively provable advertising claims. How is this done? Well, as the old joke about how porcupines procreate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS