Accountant's Inaccuracies Led To Penalty, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 2:51 PM EST) -- A California accountant seeking to reverse an understatement penalty on tax returns that he prepared cannot argue that the errors weren't his fault because he used his clients' records without checking them for accuracy, the IRS told the Ninth Circuit. A California federal court correctly found accountant John Rodgers liable for the tax penalties associated with his preparation of inaccurate tax returns on behalf of several clients under the so-called willful blindness doctrine, according to the government's brief Thursday. He took deliberate steps to avoid addressing the inaccuracies, the government said. Rodgers had years of tax-planning experience and made several alterations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS