5th Circ. Asked To Rethink $100K Award In $1M Fraud Case

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 7:25 PM EST) -- A Mississippi silicon manufacturer urged a Fifth Circuit panel to rethink its decision capping its insurance recovery for a $1 million fraud at just $100,000, saying the court interpreted its contract so narrowly it made separate provisions redundant. Mississippi Silicon Holdings Inc. asked the three-judge panel Thursday to reconsider its opinion siding with Axis Insurance Co. over coverage for $1.025 million in losses from money transfers the company sent to cyber criminals posing as a vendor. The Fifth Circuit said Feb. 4 that Mississippi Silicon can't tap into its $1 million computer transfer fraud provision because its employees knew of and...

