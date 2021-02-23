BigLaw Tactics Put Ch. 11 In Reach For Struggling Startup

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 8:00 PM EST) -- When a concert-focused tech startup saw its revenue evaporate in the COVID-19 pandemic, a former BigLaw attorney harnessed what he'd learned working on massive corporate restructurings and put it in reach for the little guy, guiding the company through a 37-day Chapter 11 prepack bankruptcy. Hurdl Inc., which provides data marketing services for concerts and other events, emerged from bankruptcy in January after just 37 days in Chapter 11, the only prepack bankruptcy filed in the Southern District of New York with under $1 million in assets, according to Ben Schlafman of New Generation Research Inc. The Miami attorney who guided...

