Chicago US Atty Dustup Puts Biden's No-Drama DOJ To Test

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 5:31 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden headed off two political controversies by moving to protect sensitive investigations amid a customary purge of his predecessor's U.S. attorneys earlier this month, but a third blew in from the Windy City after a Trump appointee investigating possible high-level corruption refused to immediately step down. John Lausch, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, was asked to resign by the U.S. Department of Justice earlier this month. The move drew the ire of the state's two Democratic U.S. senators who had sought to keep Lausch in place amid an anti-corruption push targeting four state lawmakers and now circling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS