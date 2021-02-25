Insurers Fight Baker's £3.6M Suit Over Stale Purchase Deal

Law360, London (February 25, 2021, 5:25 PM GMT) -- Axis and Hiscox have said they are not liable to pay a baker £3.6 million ($5 million) because the company allegedly already knew the gluten-free bread-maker it bought had offered price reductions to retailer Marks & Spencer that could hit profits. A group of seven underwriters, including Axis Corporate Capital UK Ltd. and Hiscox Dedicated Corporate Member Ltd., said in a Feb. 18 High Court filing that Finsbury Food Group PLC has admitted it knew that Ultrapharm had agreed to price reductions for its products to Marks & Spencer Group PLC in October 2017. This means the insurers do not have...

