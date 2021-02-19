Kroger Holds Win In Suit Over Shopper's Fatal Scooter Fall

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 5:10 PM EST) -- A Kentucky appeals court on Friday denied an appeal from the family of a shopper who died after falling out of a scooter provided by The Kroger Co., saying the trial court was right to hand the grocery chain a win due to a lack of evidence. The three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment that ended a suit by Stacy Festervan, administrator of the estate of Nancy Festervan, a 77-year-old who in December 2017 allegedly fell from a scooter in the Kroger parking lot, broke her hip, and died as a result. The trial court granted summary judgment to Kroger in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS