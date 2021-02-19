Judge Says Atty Who Killed Son Also Eyed Justice Sotomayor

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 4:04 PM EST) -- The self-styled "anti-feminist" attorney who fatally shot the son of a New Jersey federal judge appeared to have been targeting U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as well, according to a clip that aired on Friday of a "60 Minutes" interview with the grieving jurist. U.S. Judge Esther Salas said the FBI discovered the man who ambushed her New Jersey home kept in a locker a handgun, ammunition and a folder with the work of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, pictured here in September 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) U.S. Judge Esther Salas told the CBS news show's correspondent Bill Whitaker...

