Court Won't Revive Claims Towel Left In Patient For 17 Years

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 11:02 PM EST) -- A Michigan appeals court Thursday upheld a trial court's dismissal of a medical malpractice suit because the six-year statute of repose had expired on claims that a doctor left a towel in a patient for 17 years. Lloyd and Jo-Ann Gatz claimed in their lawsuit against Dr. Mark Heinzelmann, nurses Daryl Aulbert, Michelle Stainsby and Laura Penney, and Covenant Healthcare that the medical staff was medically negligent and knew that the towel remained in Lloyd Gatz's abdomen following a 2000 surgery but hid it. In an unpublished opinion Thursday, a three-judge panel agreed with the trial court's October 2019 decision that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS