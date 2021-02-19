3rd Circ. Won't Undo Conviction In Pump-And-Dump Scheme

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- A Texas man convicted of acting as a go-between in a high-tech pump-and-dump scheme involving computer hackers was not harmed when prosecutors allegedly failed to disclose part of his cooperating co-conspirator's testimony from a related trial, the Third Circuit ruled Friday. The decision rejected Christopher Rad's bid to challenge his New Jersey federal court conviction for conspiracy to commit securities fraud. The panel found that co-conspirator James Bragg's statements at a Michigan hearing that contradicted his testimony in Rad's Garden State trial were not material to Rad's eventual guilty verdict and were therefore not a violation of Rad's rights under Brady v. Maryland,...

