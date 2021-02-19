NLRB Ignored Precedent In Union Ouster Case, DC Circ. Says

Law360 (February 19, 2021, 10:02 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board ignored its own precedent that lets employers stop recognizing a union if a majority of workers support its removal when the agency ruled against a manufacturing company in an unfair labor practice case, the D.C. Circuit said Friday. A three-judge panel said the NLRB arbitrarily concluded that manufacturer Leggett & Platt Inc. must continue to recognize and bargain with a machinists union at one of its Kentucky plants. The board improperly refused to apply its 2019 decision in Johnson Controls, which lightened the burden for employers to prove workers no longer support their union, according to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS